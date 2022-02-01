Offers being accepted for bison lots at Big Bone Lick historic site

Sealed bids must be submitted by Feb. 14

UNION, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Parks is now accepting sealed bids on two American Bison lots at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site. Bison will be sold as a lot and not individually.

Bids will be accepted Jan. 31 through Feb. 14, 2022. Sealed bids must be received by 4 p.m. on Feb 14. Bids received after this deadline will not be considered.

Sealed bids must include printed name, signature, address, daytime phone number and bid amount. Bids should be submitted to:

Kentucky Department of Parks Bison

Sealed Bid Attn: Greta Gay-Park Manager

3380 Beaver Road Union, Ky. 41091

A $100 deposit in the form of check or money order is required for all bids. Deposits will be returned to all non-winning bidders. Checks should be made payable to Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

Interested bidders can contact Paul Simpson, Bison Program Coordinator, at (859) 384-3522 or by email at paul.simpson@ky.gov for additional information. Photos and Veterinary Records are available upon request.

Kentucky is home to 45 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.