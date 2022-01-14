Off-duty Montgomery Sheriff’s deputy arrested in assault case

Incident happened over snow-shoveling debt

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy remains in the Rowan County Detention Center after being charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and three counts of wanton endangerment in connection with a dispute with a Mt. Sterling businessman when he was off duty.

Detention center records show 35-year-old Richard Jordan Perri was arrested Friday and remained in jail late Friday afternoon with no bond set. He had a hearing Friday in Montgomery County District Court, but records were not available as of 4:45 p.m.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Mt. Sterling Police sought troopers’ assistance in the investigation on Jan. 11 in connection with the assault which occurred at the Marathon Gas station on Main Street in Mt. Sterling. Perri, who was off duty from his sheriff’s deputy’s job at the time, is accused of assaulting the owner of the store during a dispute over payment of a bill for shoveling snow at the store the previous weekend, according to sheriff’s department staff who asked not to be identified. The store owner apparently disputed the debt with Perri’s partner and when Perri joined the debate, the argument became physical.

Perri has since been terminated from his job. The incident was caught on the store’s security cameras.