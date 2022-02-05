NTSB: 2020 Kentucky pipeline blast caused by welding defects

HILLSBORO, Ky. (AP) – A federal report says a natural gas pipeline explosion in eastern Kentucky in 2020 was caused by defects in the welding. It happened near a state highway in Fleming County.

No one was hurt, but the blast burned 5 acres of land. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board found two defective welding spots on the pipe at the site of the explosion.

The blast followed a 2019 deadly gas line explosion in Lincoln County. Both lines are owned by Enbridge, a Canadian energy company.