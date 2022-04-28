Novel Squall wins Thursday’s Upson Downs Farm Purse

Friday, April 29 marks last day of 2022 Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Randal Family Trust’s homebred Novel Squall battled with Music City Star before drawing clear in midstretch to win Thursday’s featured $130,000 Upson Downs Farm Purse by 9½ lengths.

According to Keeneland, trained by John Ortiz and ridden by Reylu Gutierrez, Novel Squall covered 6½ furlongs on a fast track in 1:16.38.

The victory was worth $80,600 to Novel Squall, a 4-year-old filly by Violence out of Goodness Gray, by Pulpit. A graduate of Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale, she has won five races in 14 career starts and earned $318,648, according to Keeneland.

Novel Squall, the 8-5 favorite, paid $5.40 and $2.80. Music City Star, ridden by Mitchell Murrill, returned $3.40. There was no show wagering.

Union Maiden was third and was followed by Thundering Creed.

Friday is the final day of Keeneland’s Spring Meet with the first race at 12:30 p.m. The featured Bewitch (G3) is the eighth race with a 4:07 p.m. post time. Post time for the 10th and final race is 5:09 p.m.

Closing-day action will move to the Keeneland Sales Pavilion for the April Horses of Racing Age Sale, which begins around 6:30 p.m. Click HERE for more information.