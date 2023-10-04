Not guilty plea entered for Laurel Co. attempted murder suspect

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of trying to murder a 73-year-old woman and sending police on a manhunt for nearly 24 hours pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Richard Johnson had his bond set at $100,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 11 a.m.

He’s charged with attempted murder, according to Laurel County Court.

Johnson stabbed the elderly woman in her face, chest and arms around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Laurel County deputies said.

Deputies were searching for him until 10 p.m. that day.

He was found on Auger Springs Road in Keavy.

The woman was flown to UK Hospital and is still in critical condition.

Johnson is an ex-boyfriend of a family member of the victim, deputies said.

