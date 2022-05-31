North Laurel High School band performs in National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, DC

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – This Memorial Day was an experience of a lifetime for the North Laurel High School Band which performed in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, DC.

Danielle Smoot’s son is a junior in the band. She says the students warmed up on the lawn of the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian, adding, “Every time a soldier or Marine passed by them during lunch on the lawn, they stopped to clap and thank them for their service.”

Billy Carpenter, Director of Bands at North Laurel High School shared this statement:

“It was a high honor for the North Laurel Marching Band to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the National Memorial Day Parade. We marched alongside our nation’s heroes to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It was a humbling experience. We were even more blessed to be on the parade route during Taps Across America, in which one our senior trumpeters joined the nationwide chorus of bugles in paying tribute to the fallen. That moment in particular was unforgettable. We sincerely appreciate the support of our community and our state in making this historic performance a reality for our program.”

According to Smoot, the students marched down Constitution Avenue in full uniform until they passed the Washington Monument and the White House to honor our fallen American heroes.

“Thank you to all of our friends who donated money, products, time and support to make this trip happen. We are so thankful for each one of you! I couldn’t be more proud,” shared Smoot.