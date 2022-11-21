Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving boxes of food to families in need.

The ministry serves has given out thanksgiving boxes for the past thirteen years

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One non profit is helping single mothers and families in need this weekend by giving them boxes of Thanksgiving meals just in time for the holiday.

Pure Worship International Ministries and Freedom Generation Church provided boxes filled with turkeys, stuffing, canned goods, and coffee. Pastor Carla Matamoro says they’ve given out nearly two hundred boxes Sunday with plans to continue tomorrow.

The ministry has given out Thanksgiving boxes for the past thirteen years.

“We actually started off with 42 baskets. It grew and we are growing up to three hundred to four hundred in different years.” butted “it feels great to help someone. No one knows what any other family is going through so i make it a point to be here to give back,” said Matamoro.

Next month, they’re holding their annual “Adopt A Single Mom for Christmas”, which provides thousands of toys for children of single mothers. If you’re interested in donating or learning more, click here.