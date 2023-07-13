Non-stop seasonal flight between Lexington and Miami to begin in November

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new, non-stop, seasonal flight between Lexington and Miami is set to begin in November, Blue Grass Airport announced Thursday.

Beginning Nov. 11, the season flight will be offered every Saturday through March 30, 2024.

“We hope central Kentucky travelers will enjoy this winter getaway opportunity,” said Eric Frankl, president & CEO of Blue Grass Airport. “This service will provide exceptional access to not only the Miami area, but it also offers easy connecting opportunities to the warmth of the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America. We are appreciative of our partners at American Airlines for continuing to grow its flight options from Lexington.”

Below is the schedule:

Depart Lexington at 6:30 a.m., arrive in Miami at 9 a.m.

Depart Miami at 9 p.m., arrive in Lexington at 11:40 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.aa.com.