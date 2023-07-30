Non-profit gives out dozens of backpacks through annual Friendship Fest

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- A non-profit hosted its’ annual Friendship Fest at the Woodford County Fair Grounds.

This is the fifth year Strengthening Transformations has held the Friendship Fest.

The organization works with women and girls to break generational cycles.

At the festival- organizers gave out dozens of free backpacks. There were also several community organizations and activities.

Founder Brittany Campbell says she knows how hard it is when times are tough, to even be able to afford school supplies. That’s why she started the organization: so she could help others when they need it most.

“It’s a fest where we have community ventures, informational booths, backpacks filled with school supplies, look good fill good bags, which consist of 10 hygiene products. As well as, we have a partnership with vans so we give out vans. As well as operation warm, where we’re giving out coats as well,” says Campbell.

“It is extremely important to have these things for our community, especially a small town like Versailles. We don’t see too much happening for our young kids and you know this is honestly a really good pipeline to get our kids into school, starting the school year proper with the right schools supplies. Being able to get them connected with the proper resources. You know getting your backpacks. You know that is necessary for our kids and right now we are having a large issue with our education system and our elementary to middle aged kids right now,” says Alyssa Wright, Miss Commonwealth 2023.

The event wrapped up at 5 p.m.