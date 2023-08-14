No serious injuries after 5-vehicle crash in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — No one was seriously injured after a five-vehicle crash in Nicholasville Monday morning.

According to Nicholasville police, a car was turning out of the Toyota dealership on US 27 when they hit a vehicle turning into the dealership. This initial crash caused a chain reaction when two other cars trying to avoid that crash caused a separate wreck. Another car involved was struck by a loose tire.

Five cars in total were involved; all were towed from the scene.

Police say they believe the crash was caused by weather and rush-hour traffic.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.