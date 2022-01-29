No Saturday school at Frederick Douglass High School on Jan. 29

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools has announced there will be no Saturday school on Jan. 29, 2022 at Frederick Douglass High School, due to weather.

According to Alan Mayes with FCPS, the decision was made based on current road conditions and the forecast for temperatures that continue to drop, “We will work with teachers to reschedule those who were planning to attend.”

Mayes says after-school tutoring is available Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday every week for student help in Science, Social Studies, English, and Math.