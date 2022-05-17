No Railbird Festival for 2022, dates set for 2023

Festival organizers say they will take a break this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There will not be a Railbird Festival in 2022. According to organizers, the festival will take a break this year.

Railbird Festival 2023 has been announced. Organizers say festival goers can mark June 3-4, 2023 for next year’s date at a new venue of Red Mile Gaming & Racing.

“We are eternally grateful to our partners at Keeneland and appreciate their continued support during this transition and want to thank our friends at VisitLEX for everything they do to champion this great festival,” said Ted Heinig, President, AC Entertainment, promoter of Railbird. “We are excited for this new chapter of Railbird and look forward to many years of success working with our new hosts and partners at Red Mile.”

Organizers say fans of the festival can look forward to the annual Railbird tradition featuring a true Kentucky experience celebrating the best that the Blue Grass State has to offer including an immersive weekend centered on music, bourbon, Kentucky cuisine, and equestrian culture.

Shannon Cobb, Chief Operating Officer for Red Mile Gaming and Racing commented, “Our team is excited to join with the Railbird promoters as the festival’s new host location. We look forward to providing a fun, convenient concert venue, as well as having the opportunity to reintroduce our community to the new Red Mile facilities and activities.”

“The move just down the road to Red Mile, the nation’s second oldest track, signals exciting growth for Railbird Festival,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, VisitLEX. “Near the heart of downtown Lexington with easy accessibility, the historic Red Mile will keep the equine experience at the heart of the festival while also providing a great venue to showcase Kentucky’s bourbon heritage and the nation’s best artists.”

“Keeneland is proud to have helped successfully launch Railbird, and as our team focuses on our core racing and sales operations, we look forward to supporting the festival as it transitions to its new home at Red Mile,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Railbird has quickly become a highly anticipated event for the local community and music fans across the country, and we are excited for its return in 2023.”

Further details and information about Railbird Festival 2023 will be released in the coming months.

You can stay up to date with the latest on the Railbird Festival HERE.