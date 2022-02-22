No foul play suspected in man’s death in Olive Hill

Body confirmed as that of man missing since last fall

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in an abandoned home in Carter County last week.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on February 19, 2022, troopers received a call from Carter County 911 to assist with a body located in an abandoned residence on Santa Clause Lane. Due to severe stages of decomposition, the body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.

On February 22, 2022, an autopsy was performed and the body was confirmed to be Orvil Roark, according to the KSP. Roark was last seen in early to mid September and reported missing on November 3, 2021. There is no foul play suspected and the case remains under investigation by Detective Lawson.