No. 2/3 UK track total 11 event wins at Rod McCravy Memorial

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 2/3 University of Kentucky Track & Field concluded the Rod McCravy Memorial with 11 event wins, with eight of them coming on Saturday to wrap a successful weekend for the program.

The men’s team won seven events and the women’s team won four. The meet was the second of two indoor home meets for the Wildcats inside Nutter Field House this season.

Alexis Holmes stood out in the 400 meter, winning the event in 52.07 seconds, a new indoor personal best. The time leads Division I this season based on the TFRRS list as of Saturday morning and improved her No. 2 mark on the UK indoor all-time list by .01 seconds.

Lance Lang took the 60m with a time of 6.61, earning a personal best and nothing fourth fastest time on the UK all-time list.

Luke Brown broke his own school record in the triple jump (52’8.25″/16.06m), improving on the 51’8.25″/15.54m he leapt to in December. His mark is tied for No. 4 in the nation as of Saturday morning.

UK’s men’s 4x400m relay, which came into this meet with the nation’s fastest time, turned in another quick time en route to a win. Brian Faust , Lance Lang , Dwight St Hillaire and Kennedy Lightner ran 3:05.07, .06 off their season best to cap the meet in style.

Matt Peare returned to pole vault competition for the first time since claiming the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championship last season and won with a mark of 17’5.75″/5.33m, which tied him for 14th best in the nation so far this year. He owns the indoor school record (18’0.5″/) alongside teammate Keaton Daniel .

Dylan Allen won the men’s 3000m with a personal best 8:04.00, making him the 10th fastest 3000m runner in Uk history.

Tai Brown won the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.73, only .02 off his personal best that he earned in Lubbock, Texas a week prior to the McCravy.

Josh Sobota remained undefeated this season in the shot put through three competitions, winning with a mark of 60’8.5″/18.50m.

The women’s 4x400m of Masai Russell , Megan Moss , Karimah Davis and Holmes won the event with a time of 3:34.65.

Russell ran an impressive 8.00 personal best for a second-place finish in the 60m hurdles.

Tori Herman was runner-up in the women’s 3k, running a time of 9:10.59 that ranks fifth on the UK all-time list. Jenna Gearing was fourth in the race with a time of 9:18.04, moving her to No. 7 on UK all-time list.

Phoebe McCowan ran 2:07.66 in the 800m, a personal best that moved her to No. 7 on the UK all-time list. DeAnna Martin and Bryanna Lucas also ran personal bests, coming in fourth and sixth respectively and earning the eighth and ninth fastest spots on the UK all-time list.

McCravy Day One

Williams dominated the field portion of the pentathlon program winning three of the five events, taking top spot in the high jump, shot put and long jump and totaling 3,882 points. That mark put her at No. 12 on the TFRRS Division I descending order list of best performances so far this season, as of Friday.

Davis won the women’s 200m with a time of 23.77.

St. Hillaire won the men’s 200m in 20.85, which is a season best. Myle Anders was third in 21.15.

Kentucky’s women’s distance medley relay of Jenna Gearing , Megan Moss , Jenna Schwinghamer and Tori Herman was the runner-up with a time of 11:01.81 moving them to No. 3 on the UK all-time list.

UK’s men’s DMR of Dylan Allen , Kenroy Williams , Alex Justus and Harper Moore were third with a time of 9:46.25.

Molly Leppelmeier was runner-up in the weight throw with a mark of 69’11″/21.31m. Jade Gates and Simi Akinrinsola were third and fourth respectively.

Robbie Springfield took second place in the men’s long jump with a mark of 25’2.5″/7.68m.

Next Up

Some Kentucky distance runners will head to Winston Salem, NC for the Camel City Elite Invitational on Friday, February 4 and Saturday, February 5 while the rest of the team will next compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, SC from February 11-12.