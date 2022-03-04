NKU offering free classes to public as part of ‘Making Teaching Public’ celebration

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – Northern Kentucky University will give a glimpse into the world of higher education by offering free virtual classes and lectures for two days that cover a wide variety of subjects with its fourth annual Making Teaching Public celebration March 14-15. This is a fully virtual event, and all guests will join online.

Making Teaching Public is designed to be a convenient opportunity for the community to explore NKU through interesting classes at various times. There will be 16 courses available for anyone to attend, including classes on French Canadian Literature, Media Aesthetics, General Chemistry, Hispanic Drama, Intro to Psychology, and many more.

“This event is a personal favorite of mine, as it allows NKU to showcase the great work of the faculty to the world,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said. “Making our learning ‘public’ allows the community to experience what is at the heart of a college education. From students, parents, alumni and community members, Making Teaching Public allows for inspiring engagement.”

Open Classes include:

Monday, March 14

CHE 121: General Chemistry II, Dr. John Farrar // 9-9:50 a.m.

MUSM 394/HNR 330: Art and Community, Dr. Leanne Wood // 10-10:50 a.m.

PSY 100: Introduction to Psychology, Dr. Kim Breitenbecher // 11-11:50 a.m.

EMB 140: Media Aesthetics, Tracy Songer / John Gibson // 11-11:50 a.m.

EDU 522: The Mindful Helpful Professional, Dr. Mark Wasicsko // 12-1 p.m.

FRE 481: French Canadian Literature, Illiana Rosales Figueroa // 12-12:50 p.m.

EDS 322: Instructional Plan for Inclusive Elementary Classrooms, Dr. Bianca Prather-Jones // 12:30-3:15 p.m.

INF 201: Foundations for Informatics Professionals, Juliane Stockman // 1-1:50 p.m.

MGT 310: Leading High Performance Teams, Dr. Jacki Perrmann-Graham // 2-3:15 p.m.

ASE 330/HNR 310: Human Computer Interaction, Dr. Nicholas Caporusso // 2-3:15 p.m.

GER 323: German Prose Fiction: From Grimm to Disney, Andrea Fieler // 2-3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15