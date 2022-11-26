Nicholasville, Wilmore fire departments help collect toys for children

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Fire departments in Jessamine County are teaming up this holiday season to collect Christmas toys for kids in need.

The Wilmore and Nicholasville fire departments are partnering for a toy drive.

From now until December 16th, the firefighters will be collecting toys, hats, coats, and other warm clothes for infants and children up to 12-years of age. Nicholasville Fire’s Lieutenant Josh Polley says the departments will be at the Nicholasville Walmart every Friday and Saturday for the drive. The donations will be distributed on December 17th.

Polley says every year, they help hundreds of kids in the community. He says the drive is a special way they can give back.

“It’s important because in today’s age, not every child gets presents for Christmas. We serve hundreds of families through the toy drive. And every time, we have parents and grandparents that come to us and say ‘hey without you, we wouldn’t be able to have presents this year.’ So that’s reward enough for us,” said Polley.

If you’re interested in donating or need assistance in giving your children a christmas this year, click here.