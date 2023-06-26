Nicholasville vineyard honored as historic site

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky State Society Daughters of the American Colonists had the chance to honor First Vineyard Sunday in Nicholasville.

The unveiling of a plaque marked the dedication of the historic marker commemorating the site. First Vineyard is known as the first commercial vineyard in the U.S.

It was established in 1799.

Property owner Thomas Beall had no idea of the history behind the vineyard when he first bought it. Beall and co-owner Bobbye Carpenter spent four years researching everything about the first vineyard.

The vineyard is used as a wedding venue and a bed and breakfast.

Beall says they care about their customers and have had many over the years.

“The thing that we care most about is the people that come here. And we have repeated customers. We know their children’s names, when one of them is sick, we ask about them. Sometimes they’ll come here and say we’re gonna have a picnic and brought you a sandwich,” says Beall.

According to research, both Thomas Jefferson and James Madison received wine from the vineyard while in office.

For those who want to learn more about the vineyard, you can click here.