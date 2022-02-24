Nicholasville teacher gets grant to inspire students

Goal is to get students to do to do Independent Science Research

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Society for Science, a nonprofit in Washington D.C., has announced $135,000 in grants to 95 science educators across the country, including one in Nicholasville.

These grants are distributed through the Society’s STEM Research Grants program to engage students from diverse and low-income communities in independent science research projects. Studies have shown repeatedly hands-on original research and experiential learning are vital for students to genuinely embrace STEM pathways.

The area grant recipient is Kenton Sena from Mars Hill Academy. He is a forest ecologist with graduate degrees from the University of Kentucky. He is in his seventh year teaching 8th grade science for a Classical Christian homeschool co-op in central Kentucky. He also coordinates a regional science fair for home-schooled students.

“I enjoy mentoring students while they work on their science fair projects–helping them think through research questions that interest them, develop and implement a robust experimental approach, and then analyze and interpret results is rewarding,” he said. “The STEM Research Grant will create opportunities for my students to do hands-on scientific research that would otherwise be economically infeasible for our school or their families. I can’t wait to receive the kit and get to work planning projects for next year’s students!”