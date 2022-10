Nicholasville police seize large amount of meth, over $3,000

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police seized a large amount of meth and over $3,000 from a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to police, a Drug Enforcement Unit operation was conducted with K-9 Macho. During the operation, officers made a traffic stop and allegedly found 318 grams of methamphetamine and $3,339 in a vehicle.

Mike Trent and Kimberly Erb were arrested and charged with trafficking controlled substance – 1st degree.