Nicholasville police make drug bust

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police made a big drug bust over the weekend as part of an operation by its Drug Enforcement Unit.

During the operation, police made a traffic stop and allegedly found 348 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and $877 in Kelly East’s vehicle.

East was arrested and is charged with trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree as well as two open arrest warrants.