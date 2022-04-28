Nicholasville Police Dept. unveils new building

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nicholasville Police Department unveiled its’ new building with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

Located at 717 North Main Street, there’s a special tribute area to honor the late officer Burke Rhoads who died in the line of duty seven years ago.

The department says the new location will allow all divisions to work under one roof and includes space for evidence, code enforcement, patrol areas, a new workout facility and room for the city commission to meet.

Police Chief Todd Justice says the new location is a welcome change.

“It’s very exciting. It’s an an awesome event, it’s been long overdue. We’re excited to actaully be here now,” explained Chief Justice. “The last 22 months have been long but it’s great. It’s great for our community, it’s great for our officers and it’s great for all of us.”

Nicholasville police will begin official operations out of the new buildling beginning May 9, 2022. The department says its’ current buildling will be turned over to the city.

A public open house to view the new space is slated for Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.