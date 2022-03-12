Nicholasville police honor late Officer Burke Rhoads, killed 7 years ago

New police building will honor Rhoads, expected to be operational by May 1

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nicholasville Police Department held a prayer service Friday to honor an officer who died in the line of duty seven years ago. Officer Burke Rhoads was killed in a multi-vehicle crash March 11, 2015.

The service Friday took place in the parking lot of the department’s new building located at 717 North Main Street.

Rhoads widow Melissa Mason spoke Friday, thanking the department and community, “You guys have been there for the past seven years. And as hard as this day seems to be, it is like coming home to family every time we get together. And that fills my heart.”

Mason says she greatly appreciates the support shown to their three children as well.

According to officers, Rhoads honor guard uniform and pictures that are displayed in the current building will be moved into the new building’s lobby. Officers say they hope open houses can begin in April. The department says the building will be operational by May 1.

The 3rd Annual The Burke 5.74K is scheduled to take place Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m at East Jessamine Middle School. More information on the race can be found HERE.