Nicholasville Police Department release requested information ahead of Laduke rally

Family, friends, and community activists marched through the streets of Nicholasville for the third time Saturday, demanding justice for Desman Laduke

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, friends, and community activists marched through the streets of Nicholasville for the third time Saturday, demanding justice for Desman Laduke.

This time came coming on the heels of the family’s first holiday without the 22-year-old.

“Thanksgiving was the worst because that was his favorite holiday. And he would always say he wished everyday was Thanksgiving. That was the hardest day yet for me to get through,” says Melissa Marks, Laduke’s aunt.

The march stopped at the home on Green Street, where Laduke was shot and killed by a Nicholasville police officer on October 22nd during a crisis situation.

Protestors kneeled and prayed for the family before making their way to the Jessamine County Courthouse.

Community activists say they believe they’re headed in the right direction. Activist Sarah Williams says the Nicholasville Police Department released a 500-page copy of the policies and procedures that govern the department, information the group requested following the incident. The group was also sent personnel files of Officer Joseph Horton, who Kentucky State Police say fired the shot that led to Laduke’s death. .

“That is movement in the right direction. We’re gonna go through that 500 pages plus of those policies to figure out what needs to change and begin lobbying local officials like the marathon part of it for the changes that we need to insure that there is justice for Desman and anybody else that encounters the Nicholasville Police Department,” says Williams.

The copies were just one of the few things the group is calling for along with the release of the body cam footage of that incident. The family still hasn’t received that footage. Marks is also calling for a mental health crisis team, made up of counselors and other mental health professionals that respond to situations instead of officers.

“Other states have already enacted laws for a crisis response team to where the police are a last resort. Our attorney is actually trying to get Kentucky to go ahead and adopt that right now. The program is already in place- there’s no reason that it shouldn’t already be adopted,” says Marks.

The family says they’ll continue to march until they get full justice for Laduke.

Kentucky State Police is still investigating.