Nicholasville LaRosa’s closed, will be converted to a First Watch

Three LaRosa’s Family Pizzerias to continue serving Central Kentucky

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – LaRosa’s Nicholasville, at Brannon Crossing on E. Brannon Road has closed. According to the pizzeria, the building will be converted to a First Watch. Its last day of business was yesterday, April 3. The new First Watch is anticipated to open by late summer.

LaRosa’s Nicholasville opened in March 2021. “The people of Nicholasville really welcomed us warmly. But unfortunately, over time, sales never quite met expectations,” noted Gary Holland of franchise operator One Holland Corporation.

“We truly appreciate all of our Brannon Crossing team members and can’t thank them enough for their dedication to serving our Guests. We’ve offered them positions at area LaRosa’s or at other nearby restaurants that we operate,” Holland said. “We’d like to thank our Nicholasville guests and invite them to visit our other area locations on Richmond Road, Southland in Lexington or in Richmond, KY,” he said. DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub will still deliver LaRosa’s to a good portion of Nicholasville. LaRosa’s Gift Cards or Buddy Cards purchased at Brannon Crossing can be redeemed at any LaRosa’s pizzeria.

“As disappointed as we are about closing LaRosa’s Nicholasville, we are extremely excited to offer a First Watch to our friends in Nicholasville,” Holland continued. One Holland operates eleven First Watch restaurants along with thirteen Skyline and eight LaRosa’s Family Pizzerias, in Ohio and Kentucky. It recently announced that it will open a LaRosa’s in suburban Louisville next to a new First Watch later this year.