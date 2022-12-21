Nicholasville holiday house brings Christmas cheer

Ken and Christy Hill say they started the tradition 12 years ago

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Nicholasville family is making sure everyone can enjoy the Christmas season, with festive decorations in their front year the whole community can enjoy.

The Hills go all-out for Christmas every year, but as they say it’s more than just Christmas decorations: it’s a way to get the community involved. At Christmas time, the Hill house is about as festive as it gets.

“I guess that’s what they call us. The Griswolds. The Christmas Griswolds, that’s what they call us,” said Christy Hill.

Ken and Christy Hill say they moved into their house on Penn Drive in Nicholasville twelve years ago. Every year since, even through the more difficult years, they’ve put up a spectacular Christmas display in their front yard and hold Christmas events for children and families.

The reason? Their deep love of Christmas time above all else, even hardship.

“My husband’s had five heart attacks, open heart surgery, and recently a stroke. He doesn’t let it stop him or slow us down. We had a business for a while and we had to shut that down…anything that we can do to motivate the community to do, motivate us, we’re not gonna stop,” said Hill.

The Hills say this year’s spectacular setup is actually smaller than normal, taking three weeks to complete. With so many decorations, Hill says it’s hard for her to count how much is on her front lawn.

“Probably like hundreds I’m sure. This isn’t near half of what we have. We have a whole storage unit full. It’s more scaled down this year,” said Hill.

It’s beyond just the decorations: the Hills say they do everything they can to help their community, bringing Christmas joy for years to come.

“Everybody in the community knows us as CeCe and G-Daddy. You want a Santa? We’ll be a Santa. You need gifts? We’ll buy you gifts. We do everything we can to help out,” said Hill.