Nicholasville Fire Department to install Safe Haven baby box

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The first Safe Haven baby box in Central Kentucky should be installed just in time for Christmas, helping parents in need.

The Nicholasville Fire Department says it plans to install the baby box at the station on East Brannon Road.

Since there are a lot of costs involved, the fire department is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for the new baby box; it will cost about $16,000.

The Safe Haven baby box includes an alarm system that alerts firefighters when a baby is left inside the box. This allows parents to anonymously and safely leave their baby at the station.

Fire Marshall Josh Bolton says he hopes the fundraising is quick and successful, so they can install the baby box as soon as possible.

“I hope for the best for every parent not to have to ever use it, but if there is ever a parent that’s in a position where that’s what they have to do is relinquish their baby, I just wanna make sure they have a safe place that they can do that, and the baby will be taken care of and find a family that’s gonna be able to care for them,” Bolton said.

The goal is to have the baby box installed in the next 10-14 weeks.

To donate, click the link below.

Safe Haven baby box donations