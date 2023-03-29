Newly signed bill would help private institutions with SRO’s on campus

Some parents demand more action towards gun violence prevention

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — With the nation continuing to mourn the loss of three children, and three adults in a Nashville school shooting, there are lingering questions, including, where was security?

Law enforcement confirming the school did not have a school resource officer, since its’ a private institution.

Things in the bluegrass state, are a bit different.

A newly signed house bill would allow law enforcement to enter into agreements with private, and parochial schools to provide school resource officers or SRO’s.

“Last year, we passed the SRO bill, which says that every school Public School campus must have a safety resource officer that is armed on the campus ready to go in situations like this. Because of lack of labor and shortage of personnel, every school is not there. But I think they’re on their way. Some of us think that private and parochial schools should have the same thing,” says state representative Kevin Bratcher who helped sponsor the bill.

Representative Bratcher says the newly signed bill by the governor helps private institutions also have access to an SRO on campus.

“Just hope that private schools and parochial schools will take advantage of House Bill 540, and reach out to local law enforcement and have SROs at their school,” said Bratcher.

The nationwide organization, Moms Demand Action continues to rally for Gun Violence Prevention.

The Kentucky State Chapter Co Lead, calling the actions Monday, heinous.

“I am just horrified by the things that keep happening by the by the way, our legislators keep loosening it gun laws, it, the death rate in Kentucky ticks up every time the data comes out again. My heart is simply broken for all of the people in Nashville, not just the people who’ve lost a loved one,” added Cathy Mekus, a Kentucky Chapter Co-Lead for Moms Demand Action.

Mekus says these mass school shootings should not become the new normal.

“When you see something like a school shooting, that impacts everyone and it and it makes you realize that, yes, I could send my six year old to school today and never see her again,” she says.