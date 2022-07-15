New suicide hotline number ‘988’ rolls out Saturday nationwide

Gov. Andy Beshear says it's a chance to help Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Saturday, every state will roll out the new suicide hotline number ‘988’. Year after year, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. take their own lives. In 2020, the CDC says it happened every 11 minutes.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have trained counselors available 24/7.

Gov. Andy Beshear says he believes the change will help Kentuckians.

“This puts you directly in touch with experts and those trained in mental health to help you at that moment, that may be the lowest moment for many people, that they are going through,” said Gov. Beshear.

The hotline number is ‘988’. The current number 1-800-273-TALK will remain in place as well.