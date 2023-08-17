New safety protocols in place for crossing guards

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s been a few months since a crossing guard lost his life. Now officials are making sure crossing guards have the proper training and are staying safe now that school is back in session.

Lt. Jeremiah Davis says all crossing guards receive their training right before school begins.

“So, we continually review the training process that we have, as well as the policies that are in place for our crossing guards, as well as all the other positions here at the police department,” said Davis.

When driving by school zones drivers may notice the crossing guard wearing a yellow vest. With new training and policies most crossing guards are using more traffic controls.

“So depending on upon where the crossing guard is positioned, different traffic controls are used,” said Davis. “Such as, cones and each of our crossing guards has the handheld stop signs, as well as the high visibility vests to protect themselves and the students they are trying to cross.”

Officials want to remind drivers that their routes are changing now that school is back and there is going to be more traffic on the roads.

They say to take extra caution when driving in a school zone, paying attention to your speed and surroundings.

They also say to respect the crossing guards and wait for them to get the children across safely.

Just a few weeks ago the Lexington Police Department posted they were still looking to hire crossing guards.

Davis says there are quite a few benefits to the job.

“Some of the benefits to being a crossing guard is the fact that it is a part-time position, allowing you to have other employment. It’s also a seasonal position, so you know you have your summers off when school is not in session.”

Officials say all crossing guard positions in Fayette County have been filled. However, they encourage anyone who would like to apply to do so, that way they are on the list for next year.