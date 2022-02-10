New poll shows Kentuckians support sports betting

Issue likely to start moving in Legislature soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sports betting is a big political winner in Kentucky. Two-thirds of voters support allowing sports betting in the Commonwealth, according to a new survey from Republican pollster Robert Blizzard of Public Opinion Strategies.

By a 65%-26% margin, voters support allowing sports betting at Kentucky horse race tracks and mobile betting through online apps. This is virtually unchanged from 2020, the last time this issue was polled (66%-27%) by Blizzard.

“This poll confirms what we already know, that Kentuckians are ready to legalize sports betting,” said State Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger), who has introduced sports betting legislation in past sessions of the Kentucky General Assembly. “Surrounding states have already done so and we are losing millions because of it. We are practically landlocked as we lose revenue that could be paying off our $27 billion pension debt and freeing up resources to educate our children, pave our roads, and meet our obligations.”

According to the poll, support for sports betting extends across party lines:

— Republicans: 58% support, 34% oppose

— Independents: 81% support, 10% oppose

— Democrats: 69% support, 22% oppose

Support also extends across the Republican spectrum:

— Strong Republicans: 57% support, 35% oppose

— Soft Republicans: 60% support, 33% oppose

— Conservative Voters: 56% support, 35% oppose

— Trump ’20 Voters: 60% support, 30% oppose

Support rises even higher when voters hear the revenue will go to fund state pensions (74% support, 24% oppose).

In more results, nearly half of Kentuckians (48%) say that have bet on a sporting event in the past. 36% say they have done so more than five times; 28% say they have done so more than 10 times. The poll provides reasonable evidence that Kentuckians are already participating in sports wagering, with other states reaping the benefits.

The statewide of survey of 500 registered voters was conducted February 5-7, 2022 and has margin of error of 4.4%. Robert Blizzard and Public Opinion Strategies have a long track record of successful survey research in Kentucky and has worked for the Senate Republican Caucus Campaign Committee, the House Republican Caucus Campaign Committee, the Republican Party of Kentucky, and numerous GOP campaigns.

States immediately surrounding Kentucky, including Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia, have already acted on sports betting. In total, 33 states plus the District of Columbia have acted on sports betting.