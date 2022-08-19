New pirate ship coming to Woodland Aquatic Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new pirate ship is coming to Lexington’s Woodland Aquatic Center!

Mayor Linda Gorton announced the upgrade Friday. The new ship announcement comes a couple of years after the last pirate ship was taken out of the Woodland pool because of safety concerns.

The city also unveiled the design for the new ship.

“Next summer, pirates will be able to slide, climb, get sprayed and more in Woodland pool,” Gorton said. “It is really going to be a chance to have fun.”

The new ship is expected to cost about $500,000 and is being funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.