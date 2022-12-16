Rates, hours of enforcement at Lexington parking meters to increase in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hourly rates and enforcement are increasing at Lexington parking meters next year, the Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority announced Friday.

Starting Jan. 3, 2023, the following rate increases will go into effect:

Areas that are currently 50¢ will be 75¢

Areas that are currently $1 will be $1.50

Areas that are currently $1.50 will be $2

Meter enforcement hours will change to the following as well:

Current hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The parking authority said in a press release the change is for a couple of reasons: to increase turnover on heavily parked streets and provide more funds to meet the new sales tax requirements from House Bill 8, which requires a 6 percent sales tax on parking services.

The LFCPA maintains four garages and 1,208 metered spaces.