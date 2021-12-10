New opportunity for COVID vaccinations and ‘Donate Life KY’ Organ Donor Registry

Organ Donor registry to be held at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office Building Pfizer vaccine shots, booster available for children and adults; free COVID-19 ‘rapid test’ offered.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/GOV. BESHEAR OFFICE) – Another public opportunity for Kentuckians as young as 5 to protect themselves and those around them with free vaccinations against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The KYTC Saving Lives Challenge will take place on two dates – Dec. 15 and Jan. 6 – in the auditorium of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office building, 200 Mero Street, in Frankfort.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to people needing a first shot, second shot, or booster shot. Children 5 to 12 years old are eligible. Appointments can be made at COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation – Wild Health. Walk-ins will be served if slots are available. according to the governor’s office.

“As we approach the holidays, we naturally want to spend time with friends and family, but we must do it safely, for their protection and ours,” Gov. Beshear said. “That means getting vaccinated, and we have worked hard to make the vaccine widely available, free of charge and convenient.”

According to the Governor’s Office, those attending the KYTC Savings Lives Challenge also will have an opportunity to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry, a long-time initiative of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks.

Organ transplant recipients are immune-compromised and others getting vaccinated is vital for their health. Currently, there are 1,000 Kentuckians awaiting a lifesaving transplant. As an additional service, COVID-19 rapid tests will be offered free of charge.

The KYTC Saving Lives Challenge will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST on each date. Attendees can register for door prizes that include a YETI cooler and Amazon gift cards. Executive Branch employees with advance supervisor approval will be granted up to two hours of scheduled work time to get tested or receive the vaccine.

“We at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are proud to be a part of the solution by helping to sponsor the KYTC Saving Lives Challenge,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.