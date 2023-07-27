New funding aid assigned ahead of sports betting launch

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ) — Though nothing is set in stone yet, some lawmakers are hoping to raise the sports betting age from 18 to 21.

Reports of raising the age come ahead of the new sports betting bill that will go into effect on Sept. 7.

In light of these reports, Gov. Andy Beshear has assigned a new legislation that will provide funds to support agencies and groups that help people with gambling problems.

“The funds can also be used to promote public awareness and education to reduce and prevent problem gaming,” said Gov. Beshear. “And pay for the costs associated with treatment and recovery.”

Beshear says he believes it will not be limited to those with gambling addiction. The goal is to prevent more people from having a problem, because they want all Kentuckians to participate responsibly.

Jim Goodman with Keeneland and Red Mile, agrees saying people should only wager what they can afford, because gambling addictions are a serious problem.

“I think what’s going to happen with sports gambling becoming more prevalent and easier to do, you are going to have an increase in problems with gambling,” said Goodman. “Other states have seen that, I think the easier it is to gamble, the easier it is for someone to abuse that. And we want people to gamble responsibly. Knowing that the increased of people to gamble easily will lead to people having problems. We need to be responsible as an industry and as a state in addressing that.”

State Senator, Whitney Westerfield says even though he is glad measures are being considered to help people, he believes this new bill and funding are hurting the state of Kentucky and it’s people.

“I think the fact that we had to include something in the bill to protect or provide for the people who are hurt by it, really says all that needs to be said about why this bill is bad law and a bad policy,” said Westerfield. “We typically don’t have to create something in every piece of legislation that we pass to help the people that the law hurts. But that’s exactly what we had to do in that bill.”

So far, there is nothing concrete in raising the age limits.