New Fayette COVID cases back up again Tuesday
Vaccination clinics for kids, adults this week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just as fast as the numbers fell slightly, they start back up again, signalling Fayette County may indeed still be in a “plateau” in its fight against the ongoing COVID outbreak.
In the meantime, the Health Department is focusing on vaccination clinics this week, including the start of clinics for children ages 5 to 11.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Wednesday report, the county recorded 97 new cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average fell from 5rose from 53 back to 56 where it was Friday.
The county now has registered 51,257 cases.
The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 416, the department said.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
Public Health Clinic: The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older (details on a special clinic for ages 5-11 years is below) and the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for ages 18 years and older are available by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment. This includes all booster doses.
Pfizer Clinic for Ages 5-11 Years Only:
Children ages 5-11 years can get the FREE Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a special clinic 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road. Walk-ins will not be accepted; please register in advance at www.lfchd.org/vaccine
(en español at www.lfchd.org/vacuna
). A legal guardian MUST be present at the time of the shot.
Because of the differences in the dosage for this age group, this clinic is ONLY for ages 5-11 years.
Moderna Booster Clinic:
A special clinic ONLY for the Moderna booster will be held 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane. You must have received your second dose at least 6 months ago. Complete details, including who is eligible for the Moderna booster, can be found at www.lfchd.org/vaccine
. If you need assistance, please call our call center at 859-899-2222.
Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:
• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
• Covering coughs and sneezes;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.
Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/
While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller. Since February 2021, about 88% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.