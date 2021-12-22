New Fayette COVID case top 230, seven-day average above 140; flu numbers jump

Numbers the highest in weeks.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The highest one-day COVID case numbers in weeks continues to suggest Fayette County possibly is in the middle of another spike in cases.

And flu cases also are on the rise.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Wednesday, the county recorded 239 new cases Tuesday.

The county’s seven-day moving average rose to 145 from 131. It was 123 Friday. The 145 is the highest in weeks.

The new cases pushed the county’s total to 55,438.

One new death was reported, raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 469.

The 239 new COVID-19 cases were the highest since 254 cases on Sept. 16. On Dec. 1, the 7-day average was 81 cases per day.

Lab-confirmed flu cases in Lexington are now at 62, up 27 from last week. Lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state and local health departments. Help slow the spread of BOTH the flu and COVID-19 by getting vaccinated! Both vaccines can help stay safe for winter holidays by protecting family and friends. The Health Department has the free flu vaccine and all the COVID-19 vaccines (including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years) available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 or flu vaccine!

You can also help slow the spread of flu and COVID-19 by: • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/