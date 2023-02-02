New Fayette County Clerk sworn in, talks upcoming elections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The gubernatorial race is coming up this year and there’s a new Fayette County Clerk to help run elections. Former Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. stepped down from the position just weeks after winning re-election in November. His last day in the office was Tuesday.

“I do have some ideas but I first need to learn the job in order to be able to know what’s best to move forward with,” says the new clerk, Susan Lamb.

Lamb served on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council for 8 years before being elected out this past November. Lamb says she never expected the opportunity to be Fayette County Clerk would come her way but she’s excited to get into it.

“This is a new opportunity. You know you think about Fayette County and you think about all the women leaders that we have in Fayette County now and this is another opportunity for that leadership,” says Lamb.

With Lamb being sworn in Wednesday morning, it will be a quick four months to the primary elections in May. Lamb says not much will change from the Blevins’ administration.

“We have seen over this last year that there have been a couple challenges and neither challenge brought forward any change in the outcome. And I think that speaks loudly for the employees and they’re doing a fantastic job,” says Lamb. “I want everybody to have the opportunity to vote, that’s a right that they have to exercise and I am thrilled that I get to actually to help make sure that that is facilitated in this county.”

The big race on this year’s primary ballot is for Kentucky’s next governor.

Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear is facing two other democratic opponents, Peppy Martin and Geoff Young.

The republican ticket is packed with a dozen candidates including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former UN ambassador Kelly Craft, state auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Bob Devore, Eric Deters, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie C Smith.

Kentucky’s primary election is on May 16th.