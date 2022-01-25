New Executive Director appointed to Kentucky Horse Park

Lee Carter of Georgetown will serve as the new executive director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Horse Park Commission announced on Monday that Lee Carter of Georgetown will serve as the new executive director for the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

“The Kentucky Horse Park is honored to have Lee Carter as our new executive director,” said Alston Kerr, Kentucky Horse Park Commission Chair. “Lee has been a long-standing member of the horse park family and understands the park’s uniqueness in the competitive horse world. His expertise and long-standing passion for the horse industry will ensure we remain the #1 voted equine facility.”

According to KHP, Carter is a graduate of Georgetown College and has served as executive director of Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI), the organizing body for the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, since 2012. Each year the premier equestrian event attracts over 80,000 guests to the Kentucky Horse Park.

“I am looking forward to serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Kentucky Horse Park as executive director,” says Carter. “The Horse Park is a true treasure that is not only a major tourism attraction for visitors but also provides a positive economic impact for Central Kentucky and the state. I am excited as we continue to build on the amazing legacy of the park for an even brighter future.”

Prior to joining EEI, Lee held the position of senior vice president for the National Tour Association (NTA). While with NTA, Lee oversaw the association’s operations and events. He was responsible for planning events throughout North America and Europe ranging in size from 300 people to 3,000, according to the KHP.

“Carter’s experience will provide visionary leadership and help foster growth of the Kentucky Horse Park as a premier equestrian facility, event venue, and equine theme park for Kentuckians and tourists from across the nation,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry.

The Kentucky Horse Park is a working horse farm/theme park and equine competition facility dedicated to man’s relationship with the horse. According to the KHP, the park is an agency of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet that showcases the many equestrian breeds and disciplines of the American horse industry, and hosts a number of high-profile horse shows and special events each year attracting visitors, competitors and horses from across the United States and all around the world.

The park is home to the International Museum of the Horse, a Smithsonian Affiliate, dedicated to exploring the history of horses and their impact on human civilization, as well as the National Horse Center, comprising national, regional and state equine organizations and associations.

