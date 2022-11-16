New direct flight option from Cincinnati region to London opens in 2023

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVQ) — The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and British Airways announced a new partnership Wednesday, which will bring in a direct flight option between the Cincinnati region and London next year.

The first direct flight will take off on June 5, 2023, and will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, according to a press release.

The flight will run five times per week in summer and four times per week in winter.

“This is the first time we’ve flown this route, and we can’t wait to connect two cities which both have so much to offer,” said Director of Networks and Alliances at British Airways Neil Chernoff.

Travelers going to London will be flown on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with the choice of three cabins: economy, premium economy and business.