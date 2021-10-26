New COVID cases and deaths see increase as state’s postivity rate continues decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – While new cases and deaths saw a rise from Monday’s report, many key indicators of COVID-19 are down in Kentucky.

In Tuesday’s report (click here), the state announced 1,493 new cases of COVID-19 and a lower positivity rate of 5.66% , The rate continues to go down from 5.84% on Monday, 6.25% Friday, 6.53% Thursday, 6.83% Wednesday and 7.17% last Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 421 were in people 18 and under. The state now has recorded 738,190 cases since the outbreak began.

The state also reported 25 deaths. The state has now lost 9,665 people to COVID-related causes.

Other indicators saw continued decreases in the state’s latest COVID report.

Hospitalizations were at 893, lower than Monday’s 919, 1,012 Friday, 1,092 on Thursday, Wednesday’s 1,115 and 1,202 on Tuesday.

The number of people in intensive care also went down to 266 compared to 281 on Monday from 289 Friday, 328 Thursday, 321 Wednesday and 355 last Tuesday.

People on ventilators also saw a decline to 148, down from Monday’s 157 from 187 Friday, 199 Thursday, 207 Wednesday and 226 last Tuesday.