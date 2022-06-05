New building plans for Beacon of Hope, raising awareness for homelessness

The fourth annual "Hot Roddin' for the Homeless" helped fund the new building plans

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The fourth annual Hot Roddin’ for the Homeless car show took place in Winchester Sunday. The Beacon of Hope shelter organizes the event every year as a way to raise awareness of homelessness in the area.

Founder and executive director Michele Bradford says though the organization has been around for close to seven years, they’re still trying to get the word out about what they do. She says the car show is a great way to do it.

“Car show people are some of the best people you’ll ever meet in your life. They’re friendly, they’re here to have a good time so we always have a really, really fun time doing this,” says Bradford. “We are preparing to build a new facility in Winchester, we’re in the planning phases of that so all the money that we make today will go towards that new building.”

Bradford says about six months ago, Beacon of Hope started a recovery program that joined them at the car show to help get the word out about what all they do in the community. You can learn more about Beacon of Hope at THIS LINK.