NetGain Technologies named among best places to work in Kentucky

NetGain makes list for the eighth consecutive year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – NetGain Technologies has once again been named among the 2022 Best Places to Work in Kentucky. This is the eighth consecutive year NetGain has won the award.

“Being recognized as a best place to work for so many years speaks to the type of culture we’re working to build,” said NetGain CEO Tim Burke. “Our employees are our greatest strength in our ability to serve small and medium-businesses across the Southeast and Midwest. As a team, we strive to live out our core values each day. Being named a Best Place to Work is a testament to the team’s continued progress and success towards that goal.”

The companies that make the list were recognized for their commitment to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. NetGain was among 38 companies selected as winners in the medium-sized employer category.

NetGain is a values-based company. “Our core values are central to who we are as a company, how we serve our clients and each other, our focus on both people and process improvements, and how we take ownership of both efforts and results,” said Dan Downs, VP of People Operations.

NetGain offers many benefits to employees, including an open PTO plan, two months of paid maternity leave, employee appreciation events, rewards trips, and more. Employee development is supported with free personal, professional and financial counseling services, as well as many opportunities for professional training and growth.

The award, bestowed upon 100 select companies headquartered across the state of Kentucky, is based on an assessment of employee policies and procedures. There is also an anonymous employee survey managed by Workforce Research Group on behalf of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company.

Winner rankings, along with a magazine recognizing the winners and their final rankings, will be released for statewide distribution at the awards dinner to be held at the Central Bank Center in Lexington on Thursday, June 9.