Negative feedback on Lexington’s redistricting proposal

Public comment was heard Wednesday and some want to see changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s redistricting committee is nearing the end of its work to redraw the city’s Urban County Council districts based on the latest census data.

Wednesday, the public got to weigh-in, and a lot of the people who showed up weren’t happy with what they saw.

Only a handful of people joined in on the public comment work session in downtown Lexington, but those few voices had a lot to say.

“To grow our city, it is important to nurture the working parts and find other solutions for non-working parts,” Margaret Somsel, who lives in the third district’s Goodrich neighborhood, said. “For these reasons, I’m very opposed to the redistricting. I hope you reconsider.”

One of the main focuses Wednesday was the proposed plan to merge part of district three and ten.

“District ten is hugely not beneficial to our neighborhood,” Jess Voight said, another resident of the third district’s Goodrich neighborhood. “District ten, at its core, represents a suburban outlook that focuses on pushing out the urban boundary, whereas district three focuses on an urban outlook and deals with infill issues that often has to integrate into historic downtown neighborhoods.”

And the Goodrich neighborhood within the district is intimately connected to Nicholasville Road.

“What we develop on this road affects us, affects our neighbors – Southern Heights and Southern Park.”

After getting the feedback, the committee, which is made up of people nominated by Urban County Council members from their respective districts, moved the Goodrich neighborhood back into the third district. However, that still leaves another problem – population imbalance.

“We’re struck with this process where the city has grown really unevenly,” Matt Wilson, third district representative, said.

He said district three has been in the chopping area because of its density.

“I think that we’ve gotta find a place to reduce the third district if we want to maintain both downtown and UK as our core strengths in the third,” Wilson said.

Other issues discussed include keeping minority populations steady, community schools in place and making sure everyone has access to, and fully understands, the proposed changes.

The next hearing is next Wednesday and committee members hope to have a resolution they can present to the full Urban County Council for consideration.