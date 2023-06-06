Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs

The first horse death investigated by the KHRC was “Take Charge Briana,” who was euthanized after an injury on the track on May 2.

Officials found the filly had no pre-race red flags or illegal drugs. They also said the horse had no gait abnormalities during race warm-ups.

The second report was released on “Parent’s Pride.” The horse had collapsed and died on April 29 and was one of the horses trained by now-suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Officials said the necropsy found no pre-race red flags or illegal drugs either.

There were mild changes found in the heart, brain and lungs, but the veterinarian did not think it was significant enough to cause sudden death.

A third necropsy for “Freezing Point,” who was euthanized after an injury on the track on May 6, found nothing strange before or after the race.