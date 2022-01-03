Nearly two tons of food collected during LEXPARK’s “Food for Fines” drive

3,700 foods items 'paid' $5,265 in citations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Parking Authority (LPA) announced Monday 3,931 pounds of food was donated during its 2021 “Food for Fines” campaign. That equals nearly 3,700 food items, which “paid” for $5,265 in citations. All donations received by LEXPARK were given to God’s Pantry Food Bank.

“The Food for Fines food drive is a creative approach, that we look forward to every year, turning a parking citation into food for Fayette County residents who are at risk of hunger,” said Anna Russell, Employee and Community Engagement Director. “God’s Pantry Food Bank is grateful for the partnership and excited that enough food was collected to create 3,275 meals through this year’s campaign.”

Customers were encouraged to bring in 10 cans of food and receive $15.00 off any LEXPARK, or Lexington Police issued on-street parking citation. Food for Fines ran from Nov. 22 – Dec. 17.

“This program reinforces LEXPARK’s goal of serving Lexington,” said James Frazier, LPA Board Chair. “Food for Fines highlights the spirit of our community, with LEXPARK and citizens coming together to support those in need. The need is greater than ever.”

The goal of the Parking Authority, which was created by the Urban County Council in 2006, is to provide, maintain and operate adequate, high-quality, customer-focused public parking and encourage economic growth.