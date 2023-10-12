Nearly 9,000 Kentucky Truck Plant workers in Louisville are on strike. Here’s why

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Workers at Kentucky’s Ford Truck Plant have joined the United Auto Workers strike.

About 9,000 workers at the truck plant walked off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Now a day later, they are officially on strike.

The walk-off comes after those with the UAW tried to negotiate with Ford.

Shawn Fain, the president of the UAW, says the offer they were provided was the exact same one from two weeks ago.

The large F-series pick-up trucks are made at KTP.

The Stand Up Strike has been going on nationally for nearly a month.

According to a social media post, the strike comes primarily because Ford refuses to make further movement in bargaining. The union has steadily expanded the strike to more facilities in more states as negotiations continue. It’s asking for a nearly 40% pay hike in a new contract, among other things.

UAW is picketing against three major companies: Ford, GM and Stellantis.

On Wednesday, Ford called the decision by the UAW to strike “grossly irresponsible.”

Those with the UAW say it goes beyond getting a raise.

“We’re out here to fight for a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay. We want our cost of living back. We want insurance for everybody. When they retire, Jim Farley, Bill Ford make over $20 million a year out of the labor of the backs of the people inside this plant. So, what we’re asking for is a small piece of the pie. We wanna make sure our brothers and sisters over at the local assembly plant have a secure future,” said bargaining representative David Firkins.

But if they can’t come to an agreement then they can’t do it.

“Yeah, we certainly will. And, I’m ready to roll. I’m selling some things just to do. A video game collection of stuff. And Ford would be pretty upset to realize how long I could go. And I think there’s a lot of people here that could go pretty long. But I think if they were smart, they get this thing rolling,” said picketer Nicholas Kowalda.

