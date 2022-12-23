Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thousands of Kentuckians were without power during the winter storm.

At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike.

Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring power, but in the meantime, Kentucky Power gave us some tips to keep you and your loved ones safe:

Stay away from downed lines or sparking equipment; keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines touch Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside, and stay away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up fuel spills immediately Let your electric or gas company know if you’re using a generator – it will help line workers as they work to restore power Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation Never burn charcoal indoors Don’t let children carry candles or oil lamps

To see the power outage map, click here.