Nearly $1 million in grants to 18 counties to clean up illegal dumps

Anderson, Carter, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin, Pike,Wolfe and Woodford on the list

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman today announced approximately $995,000 in grants for the cleanup of 80 illegal dumps in 18 counties across the commonwealth.

“Kentucky families deserve for their communities to be clean and safe. Illegal dump sites can affect Kentuckians’ quality of life and property values through no fault of their own,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thousands of our people will benefit from this grant program.”

The following counties received grants: Anderson, Butler, Carter, Christian, Cumberland, Estill, Green, Harlan, Hart, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Pike, Warren, Wolfe and Woodford.

As part of the grant funding, counties must agree to provide a 25 percent match of the grant amount. The EEC may waive the 25 percent match on any individual illegal open dump where cleanup costs exceed $50,000.

“This grant has funded the cleanup for more than 2,600 dump sites across the state since its creation in 2006,” Secretary Goodman said. “I am encouraged that more communities have been awarded them this year and are taking advantage of this wonderful program.”

Grants for the Illegal Open Dump Grant Program come from the Kentucky Pride Fund, which is generated through a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky municipal solid waste landfills. This “tipping fee” was first authorized by the 2002 General Assembly under House Bill 174, for use in a dump cleanup reimbursement program, and for the remediation of historic landfills. In 2006, Senate Bill 50 changed the reimbursement program to a grant program and expanded the scope of the fund to address household hazardous waste collection and recycling infrastructure.

Kentucky has made significant progress in addressing the illegal dump issue thanks to this funding, along with statewide cleanup and educational campaigns by local, state and federal agencies.