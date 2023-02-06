Nearly $1.9M going to Ky. city, county governments to improve roads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear approved requests from 18 Kentucky cities and counties for funds to improve roads, he announced Monday.

The $1,893,569 in funding is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Counties approved for funding were Boyle, Bracken, Crittenden, Grant, Jessamine, Johnson, Lewis, Leslie, Menifee, Monroe, Owen, Taylor and Woodford. Cities approved for funding were Clarkson, Columbia, Middlesboro, Russell and Russell Springs.

