Nancy, Versailles residents lead land conservation group

Rodney Dick, Libby Jones elected to top two posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement (PACE) Corporation board elected its chair and vice chair at its January meeting, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced.

Rodney Dick, a cattle farmer from Nancy, and former First Lady Libby Jones, of Versailles, were elected chair and vice chair, respectively. They will work together to head the board responsible for preserving Kentucky’s farmland.

“PACE provides a valuable service to help preserve our Kentucky farmlands,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Both Mr. Dick and Mrs. Jones know the true worth of our agricultural land. Keeping land available for future agriculture venture is necessary for our continued growth.”

PACE, established by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1994, was created to protect Kentucky’s farmland. Farmland in the PACE Program is protected by an agricultural conservation easement that protects the land in perpetuity. The PACE Program is an affiliate of Kentucky Department of Agriculture but is governed by a Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors consist of one member from each of the six congressional districts, and one member each nominated by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, the Commissioner of Agriculture, the Secretary of Energy and Environment Cabinet, the Dean of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment, and the Chair of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission.